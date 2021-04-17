



Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has revealed why he played Bukayo Saka in multiple positions to “test” him.

Arteta has praised the 19-year-old’s ability to make decisions on the pitch and concedes he deliberately mixed up his positions.

When quizzed on Saka’s top qualities he told Sky Sports: “Intelligence.

“We talk about physicality, we talk about spirit, we talk about technique. But the brain is the one that makes all the decisions.





“‘B’ makes a lot of good decisions because he is such an intelligent player who can read situations. After that, of course, he has the ability to execute them the right way and that’s obviously a big quality.

“It took me a while to figure him out. That’s why I tried to play him in different positions, to see how he reacted.

“I wanted to test his character as well because he was playing as a left-back and I know it wasn’t his ideal position but he had to go through that period.”