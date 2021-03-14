



Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal did not rush Thomas Partey back for the north London derby earlier this season and fans will soon see the best of him in England.

Partey, who joined Arsenal in the summer from Atletico Madrid for around £45million, has struggled for fitness this season.

The midfielder injured his thigh earlier in November and it forced him to be out for nearly a month, before he returned for the trip to Tottenham on December 6.

Partey had to limp off midway through that 2-0 loss, however, and he did not play again until the middle of January.

The 27-year-old has started to enjoy a run of games since then and he is expected to start when Arsenal host Spurs on Sunday, having been taken off before the hour-mark in Thursday’s Europa League win against Olympiacos.

Arteta is convinced, too, that Arsenal fans will see the best of Partey soon, while also dismissing claims he rushed him back for December’s north London Derby.

“He ticked every box to be able to play in that game,” Arteta explained. “After every injury there is a risk for a period, whether it is five days, a week, two weeks or three weeks depending on the load that the player is exposed to.

“But it was a really specific action where he just overstretched the area going to the floor and got his foot trapped and then he felt it again, before the game you cannot know that would have been the way.

“It would be easy to say: ‘Yes, we made a mistake’ – but who would have known if he had played the next game or if he had come off the bench and played 30 minutes instead?”

Partey is starting to find his feet in north London now and the player declared this week he was getting close to his best.

And asked if he thought that was the case too, Arteta said: “I think so.

“Rhythm-wise he has struggled a little bit in the last few weeks because he hasn’t had enough training sessions or enough preparation because the league is so demanding.





“But you can see his quality, you can see the presence and the special qualities he provides to the team when he is on the pitch.

“I think it is just a fact of playing more games, getting some chemistry and understanding with his team-mates and getting as fit as he possibly can.”

Arsenal are out to end their recent winless run against Tottenham, which currently stands at five games. Spurs have never gone six unbeaten against the Gunners.

If they are to, you expect Gareth Bale will have a role to play after scoring six goals in his last seven games.

Arteta, who came up against Bale during his playing days, has been impressed by the 31-year-old and how he has made a resurgence.

“To extend that level over such a period of time is incredibly difficult,” he said.

“I think for creative players it is even more difficult because obviously the demands that they have is to win football matches all by themselves.

“For an individual to do that with the level of organisation, detail and preparation these days it becomes extremely difficult.

“I think the way he has come back is also merit to the player because he has shown he wants to do it again.

“But also the club, the manager and the coaching staff, they probably find a way to get the best out of him when people thought that probably wasn’t the case – and I think that is what good managers and players do.”