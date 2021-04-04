



Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, is considering cashing in on Bukayo Saka.

The Times says Arteta is desperate to bankroll a major summer splurge in the next transfer window but Arsenal are strapped for cash.

It means they may have to sell Saka, who is one of the club’s most valuable assets.

The 19-year-old has been a standout performer over the past two seasons for the Gunners and has led to strong interest in him.





It is not a plan Arteta is keen on and is seen as a last resort but with Arsenal potentially missing out on European football, the chances are looking more likely.

Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nicolas Pepe are also on the chopping block.