Mikel Arteta says Arsenal’s priority in the January transfer window is to trim their bloated squad as he seeks to build on a mini-revival at the Premier League club.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has urged their fans to continue to support the team.

Arteta is hoping to reconnect with the disillusioned fans who want owner Stan Kroenke to leave Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta said: “We really need them; to be with the team, to believe in the team, to support them.


“With them closer, we are much stronger.

“That’s what we ask them and we promise them we’ll give everything we can to fulfil their expectations, to give them some joy and some special moments.”

