Arsenal has been told to up their bid for Real Madrid ace Dani Ceballos, according to report.

Ceballos was sent on loan to Arsenal this summer after he deemed surplus to requirement by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and in a bid for the young Spanish to get more playing time a loan deal was the best option for the midfielder.

Ceballos has been exciting since his switch to the Emirate Stadium and he has also expressed his desire to continue with the Premier League outfit and according to the report in El Desmarque.

Arsenal hierarchy has offered £25million for the services of the midfielder but Real Madrid rejected the offer.

Real Madrid want a sum of £30m transfer fee to let the midfielder make a permanent switch to Arsenal next summer.

Real Madrid is out for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen and Ajax playmaker Van de Beek.