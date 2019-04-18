Alexandre Lacazette scores the only goal of the night with a free-kick. PA

Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal as Arsenal beat Napoli 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Europa League semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.

Lacazette’s stunning 36th-minute freekick put the English club through to a final four meeting against Spanish side Valencia.

The exit of Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli means no Italian clubs are left in European competition this season.

