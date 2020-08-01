



Arsenal have won the FA Cup after Mikel Arteta’s side came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea the perfect start when he struck after just six minutes but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal level when he scored from the penalty spot just before the half hour mark.





In the second-half, a wonderful dinked finish from the forward gave Arsenal the lead and they held on to secure the first trophy of the Arteta era.