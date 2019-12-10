<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal have made an approach for Paulo Sousa as they continue their search for a new head coach.

The current Bordeaux boss has a release clause in his contract allowing him to leave for between €2-3m.

Sousa’s representatives have confirmed to L’Équipe on Tuesday that Arsenal have made an approach for the 49-year-old.

Per Get French Football News, his entourage said: “Arsenal like his profile, not just as a coach but also as a person. This does not mean that he will leave.

“They are in talks with multiple candidates but Paulo is part of that list, certainly. Between the two, it could work.”

The ex-QPR, Swansea and Leicester manager left English football in 2010 and has since managed in Switzerland, Italy, China and France.

Sousa only joined Bordeaux in the summer and has led the club to fifth place in Ligue 1. However, he is not fully satisfied at the club.

“With all the problems currently ongoing at Bordeaux, why wouldn’t he leave? The project is not what was promised to him, that is a fact,” his entourage added.

“He loves the fans but he needs more from the board, the team is not strong enough to finish in the top six.”