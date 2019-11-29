<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly been contacted by Arsenal about the prospect of replacing Unai Emery as head coach.

With the Gunners’ poor form leaving Emery’s future in serious doubt, reports have claimed that members of the Arsenal hierarchy have spoken to the representatives of the former Juventus manager about a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Southampton leaves the Gunners’ hopes of Champions League qualification in serious doubt, and it has been suggested that Allegri could be the proven manager needed to turn things around in north London.

Unai Emery was dealt another blow as Arsenal boss in a 3-1 Europa League defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates.

Allegri established himself as one of the top coaches in Europe after winning five consecutive Serie A titles at Juventus, and reaching two Champions League finals, but is currently out of work after leaving Turin at the end of last season.

The Italian, who has taken English lessons since leaving Juve, has also been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham – before Spurs appointed Jose Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

With speculation rife about his future, an Arsenal supporter posted on Reddit to ask their Juventus counterparts about their former manager.

The Gunners fan asked about Allegri’s strengths, weaknesses and whether he would be the right man to take over at the Emirates.

One Juve supporter replied: ‘Allegri is a world class coach. He is pragmatic through and through. It is true that in the last year or two things looked shakier, if not “boring” but he was able to pull through and win us trophies regardless. I think he would be a good fit for you guys as long as you can get him a few key players he needs.

‘I am absolutely certain that if Allegri took over at Arsenal he’d turn that ship around and make them a serious team again. Allegri left us with a 70% win percentage (highest in Juve history) and two Champions League finals. No matter what, that’s incredibly impressive. It’s more than talented players. It’s world class coaching.

‘It must be added that Allegri had world class backing by a world class management team with the Agnelli family, Paratici, Beppe, etc. Arsenal seems to have a somewhat dysfunctional upper management situation so that could be a roadblock. I’ll conclude it this way. If you give him players he asks for, and adequately support him from a management perspective, Arsenal will see great days again.’

Another wrote: ‘He’s up there with Lippi and Trapattoni for me, you’d be getting the best tactical mind on the market. Plus he’s always had a solid grasp on the dressing room. Still gutted he left this summer, I always admired how he could turn the very worst situations into the very best ones. I really hope you go for him because he is the best there is available and he’d do wonders in any club.’

One did offer some caution, however, writing: ‘Lots of people pointing out his strengths and I agree with most points made, but it must be said that during his tenure with us he had by far the best squad in the league. It will be interesting to see what he does with a squad which is good but lacking in certain areas, I think he might actually try different solutions than he did with Juve.’