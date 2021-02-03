



Mikel Arteta confirmed Arsenal would consider an appeal against David Luiz’s red card after his game-changing dismissal in the defeat at Wolves.

Luiz was sent off for the third time in Arsenal colours after being adjudged to have committed a last-man challenge in first-half stoppage-time on the Wolves striker Willian Jose by referee Craig Pawson.

Contact appeared to be minimal, but the decision was upheld by VAR Jon Moss and the dismissal was compounded when Ruben Neves converted the resulting penalty to erase Nicolas Pepe’s opener at Molineux.

David Luiz was sent off for the third time in an Arsenal shirt for bringing down Willian Jose .





Joao Moutinho’s stunning second-half effort fired Wolves to a 2-1 victory over the Gunners, who ended the game with nine men after goalkeeper Bernd Leno was sent off for handling the ball outside his area.

The defeat ended Arsenal’s seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and Arteta confirmed the Gunners would consider appealing Luiz’s red card.

“Sitting here, I would say yes, let’s go straight away,” Arteta said. “But we have to speak with legal and the club and make the decision what the best thing to do is.

“I’ve seen the replay 10 times from five different angles, and I cannot see any contact. I would like to see if VAR have different angles.