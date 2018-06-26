English Premier League club Arsenal have sent their best wishes to Alex Iwobi and his Super Eagles teammates ahead of today’s (Tuesday) crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D clash against Argentina.

“A big, big game lies ahead for #BIG18 and @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬

All the best to our Naija boy, @alexiwobi – we’re all behind you 🙌

#NGA v #ARG kicks off at 7pm (UK time),” Arsenal tweeted on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles who bounced back from their 2-0 defeat to Croatia in their first game by edging out Iceland last Friday by the same scoreline are looking to secure a place in the knockout stages.

They will face the South Americans at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

Argentina have picked just one point from their opening two games and desperately need a win to stay in the competition.

A win against Jorge Sampaoli’s men will send the Super Eagles into the second round while a draw will be enough depending on the outcome of the game between Croatia and Iceland.