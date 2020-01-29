<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Flamengo defender Pablo Marí.

That’s according to well sourced reporter David Ornstein, who claims both clubs have finally settled on an initial six-month loan with option to buy.

Negotiations threatened to break down on Monday with Flamengo wanting a permanent deal, but Marí (who asked to leave) seems to have pushed through a move.





It’s understood that manager Mikel Arteta specifically asked for left-footed defender.

Arsenal are currently short on defensive options with Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Kieran Tierney all out injured.

Ornstein also reports that the club could complete one more loan signing before Friday’s deadline.