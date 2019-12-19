<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal are yet to agree a compensation package with Manchester City for Mikel Arteta, despite holding advanced talks with their former club captain about becoming the club’s new manager.

The Gunners have identified Arteta as the chief candidate in their search for their next permanent manager, the Spaniard having impressed since moving into coaching at the Etihad following his retirement from football three years ago.

Arsenal are believed to be finalising the paperwork as they prepare to name Arteta as the sacked Unai Emery’s successor, though are yet to agree a compensation package with City for their assistant manager and the Premier League champions are reportedly becoming increasingly agitated by unofficial contact with their employee.

According to the BBC, there has been no formal contact between the clubs and Man City are believed to have been left surprised by speculation that Arsenal are set to name Arteta as their new head coach later this week.

The 37-year-old has kept the club informed of proceedings, however, and was in attendance for City’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Oxford United on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola’s side securing a 3-1 victory over the League One outfit to book a two-legged semi-final meeting with Manchester United.