Arnaut Danjuma happy with sensational Villarreal start

Arnaut Danjuma is delighted with how he has settled at Villarreal – and insists there’s more to come from him.

He has scored five goals in his first seven games since joining from Bournemouth in August.

Speaking about his quick adaptation, Danjuma underlines that he feels comfortable at Villarreal and he feels he’s performing well in Yellow: “I feel very good here. I need to give a massive thanks to Unai Emery. The coach is really busy with me and he really helps me to perform with the team. I’ve integrated well with the culture of the team, and my teammates trust me.”

The Dutch footballer also highlighted that he is keen to triumph for the Submarine: “My stats have been good so far.

“I’m looking forward to performing more for the team. I’m very hungry, for me this is only the beginning.”