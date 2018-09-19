Arnaut Danjuma has said he was disappointed Club Brugge fell to a late goal by Borussia Dortmund on his UEFA Champions League debut, saying the result was “harsh” after all the hard work.

Danjuma played for 76 minutes for the Belgian champions before he was replaced by fellow Nigerian Bonaventure Dennis.

“The result is disappointing,” lamented the former PSV U19 star, who was denied a goal by the Dortmund goalkeeper midway through the first half.

“In the first half we played our own game, we had more ball possession.

“But we started with confidence at the second half as well and that makes the final result a bit harsh.

“I think everyone can see now that if we play our own game we can do pretty well.

“I think we will just need to continue like this and the points will follow.”