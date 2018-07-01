Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia has announced his retirement from international football following their exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

The La Albiceleste lost 4-3 to France in a thrilling encounter at the Kazan stadium despite leading 2-1 early in the second half.

The 32-year-old AC Milan midfielder who was an unused substitute in the defeat to France on Saturday played 58 times for his country since making his debut in 2011.

He hopes the next generation of players can take Argentina back to the top.

“We had our best performance up until going 2-1 up,” Biglia told Fox Sports.

“This is football. We leave with great sadness, because it is the end of the road for some of us. I hope that those who follow can work with less pressure and take Argentina to where it deserves to be.

“It’s time for me to step aside, to be honest with myself, to say there is a new generation rich with talent and it is time for them to take over.”

Biglia’s exit from the Argentine national team comes after fellow midfielder Javier Mascherano also announced he would retire from the national team.