Argentina on Tuesday suffered a blow as goalkeeper Sergio Romero was ruled out of the World Cup due to a knee injury.

The South American country is in the same World Cup group with Nigeria.

According to the Argentina Football Association (AFA), Romero injured his right knee during training in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

“Romero will be removed from the list of 23 players who will participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia,” the AFA said in a statement.

“Romero had suffered a blockage in his right knee and was being evaluated surgically. A replacement will be announced in the coming days.”

The Manchester United player is the most capped goalkeeper in Argentina, with 92 appearances. He represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

The 31-year-old has represented Argentina in three Copa Americas and was also a member of the side that won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Chelsea’s Willy Caballero, with two caps, and River Plate’s Franco Armani, who is uncapped, are Argentina’s reserve goalkeepers.

Argentina, beaten finalists in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will open their Group D campaign in Russia against Iceland on June 16.