Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been released from hospital after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

Scaloni posted a picture of his facial injuries following the accident in Majorca on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old, who played seven internationals for Argentina, wrote on Twitter that he was going home after receiving several stitches.

https://twitter.com/lioscaloni/status/1115585096495566848

Scaloni was appointed to replace Jorge Sampaoli, who was sacked following the 2018 World Cup.

The former wing-back, who spent much of his playing career in Spain with Deportivo La Coruna and had a spell at West Ham in 2006, will oversee his country’s Copa America campaign when the tournament begins on 14 June.

Argentina have not won a major trophy since the Artemio Franchi Trophy in 1993.