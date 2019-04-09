Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been released from hospital after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle.
Scaloni posted a picture of his facial injuries following the accident in Majorca on Tuesday.
The 40-year-old, who played seven internationals for Argentina, wrote on Twitter that he was going home after receiving several stitches.
https://twitter.com/lioscaloni/status/1115585096495566848
Scaloni was appointed to replace Jorge Sampaoli, who was sacked following the 2018 World Cup.
The former wing-back, who spent much of his playing career in Spain with Deportivo La Coruna and had a spell at West Ham in 2006, will oversee his country’s Copa America campaign when the tournament begins on 14 June.
Argentina have not won a major trophy since the Artemio Franchi Trophy in 1993.