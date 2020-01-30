<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In recent years, the Bundesliga has taken quite the interest in young English players and on Wednesday, Paderborn added their first English player in their club’s history.

Everton announced on social media that 21-year-old attacking midfielder Antony Evans has joined the Bundesliga side on a permanent deal.

➡️🇩🇪 | Good luck to @AntonyEvans_8 as he moves to @SCPaderborn07! — Everton (@Everton) January 29, 2020



Evans, who has never made a first-team appearance with thte Toffees, was a highly-rated prospect who was in the Everton system for 12 years.

In 70 games for the Everton U-23s, Evans scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists.

Evans has featured on loan at League Two’s Morecambe and finished the second half of last season at League One outfit Blackpool.

“Everton’s all I’ve ever known. But I wanted a new challenge to come to Paderborn and develop even more. I try to create goals and chances and score as many as I can myself as well.”

The youngster’s contract was set to expire this summer. The terms of the deal are undisclosed.