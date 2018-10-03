



Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has apologised for liking an Instagram post which called for manager Jose Mourinho to be sacked.

The 33-year-old, who reports said had fallen out with Mourinho, returned to the team for Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

After the game, he liked a picture of himself which had the caption: “It’s time for Mourinho to go”.

The Ecuadorian later wrote he liked the post “without reading the text”.

“These are not my views and I apologise for this,” the full-back said on Twitter. “I am fully supportive of the manager and my team-mates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results.”

Valencia, who joined United from Wigan in 2009, had missed United’s previous two games – their Carabao Cup exit to Derby, and 3-1 defeat by West Ham in the Premier League.

They are 10th in the league after their worst start to a season in 29 years.