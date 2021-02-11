



Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger, has revealed that he was once a transfer target for new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Rudiger has come back into the starting lineup after the arrival of Tuchel, helping the team to three wins in four games.

The German hopes he can resurrect his career at Chelsea, and wants to continue impressing the manager who tried to sign him at Paris Saint-Germain.





He told Sky Germany: “At the end of the day you want to be on the pitch as a footballer.

“As a footballer, you can’t be satisfied and you want more, you want to play so that’s been a real positive for me.

“He (Tuchel) wanted to bring me to PSG in the summer but otherwise we had not spoken.

“I’ve only ever played against him so we didn’t know each other before.”