Leicester kept their eight-point lead over fourth-placed Chelsea intact following a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

With both sides looking to boost their top-four hopes, Chelsea took the lead two minutes after half-time through Antonio Rudiger.

However, Leicester were behind for just eight minutes as Harvey Barnes’ deflected effort then brought them level before Ben Chilwell capitalised on an error from Willy Caballero, who was was picked ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The goals kept coming as Rudiger looped a header over Kasper Schmeichel to bring Chelsea level (71), but there was still time for Barnes to spurn a golden opportunity to give Leicester all three points, sending the ball wide of the far post with the goal at his mercy.





It ended all square after frantic second half as Leicester moved 15 points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

However, United, who are now seven points behind Chelsea, have the opportunity to cut the gap when they take on Wolves.

Abraham then thought he should have had a penalty after 20 minutes when he went down under a challenge from Caglar Soyuncu but, after a VAR check, the appeals were waved away.

Leicester couldn’t find their rhythm, but they were presented with an excellent opportunity just before the break when Ayoze Perez intercepted Cesar Azpilicueta’s pass. He chested the ball into the path of Vardy but Caballero was alert to the danger, making a smart block with his legs to deny the former England forward.