Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has announced the birth of his second child.

This comes five days after the German international won the Champions League with Chelsea. He put up a terrific performance in the final against Manchester City in Porto.

Rudiger shared the special news with his fans on Instagram on Thursday as he revealed he’d named the newborn Aaliyah Trophy Rüdiger.





Rudiger, who welcomed his first child last year, share an image cradling his new bundle of joy, penning the caption: ‘Alhamdulillah for everything – God always has a better plan than we do !!!

‘Aaliyah Trophy Rüdiger – My biggest Trophy“ Proud dad for the 2nd time #AlwaysBelieve.’

