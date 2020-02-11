<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has praised former Nigerian international Victor Moses for hitting the ground running after his arrival.

Moses joined the Nerazurri on loan from English side Chelsea and has been impressive in the games he has played so far.

Moses was dropped to the bench for the Sunday Milan derby, but came on in the second half to inspire Inter to a 4-2 comeback win over their rivals.

Moses provided the assist for Romelu Lukaku to score the last goal of the game, and Conte said the 28 year old doesn’t need to be tutored as he already know what it takes to play on his team.





Conte believes the Chelsea loanee has quickly settled into life at the Nerazzurri because he tutored the wing-back for two seasons at Chelsea while Eriksen had issues at Tottenham before his arrival in Italy.

“Both Ashley Young and Victor Moses, because they are wing-backs, don’t need quite so much guidance in training.

Plus Moses already played with me at Chelsea,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

Inter are currently sitting on top the Serie A table ahead of Champions Juventus, thanks to their better goal difference.