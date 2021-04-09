



Antonio Conte has hit back at those who accused him of using catenaccio tactics at Inter, pointing out this is a ‘4-2-4’ system.

The coach has become increasingly irritated at the comments his team is boring, negative and doesn’t play beautiful football.

read also:AC Milan desperate to cling on as Inter race towards Serie A title





They are 11 points clear at the top of the Serie A table thanks to yesterday’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo, a victory achieved with just 30 per cent possession at San Siro.

However, Conte hit back on Instagram, posting a video of Romelu Lukaku’s opening goal.

It had a simple message: ‘4-2-4’

The video shows that Milan Skriniar moves up down the right from the original three-man defence, Christian Eriksen stays in the centre and the two wing-backs sprint forward with the two strikers.