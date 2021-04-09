Antonio Conte was unceremoniously ushered through the exits at Chelsea in 2018, but the Italian remains keen on returning to the Premier League at some point.

Antonio Conte has hit back at those who accused him of using catenaccio tactics at Inter, pointing out this is a ‘4-2-4’ system.

The coach has become increasingly irritated at the comments his team is boring, negative and doesn’t play beautiful football.

They are 11 points clear at the top of the Serie A table thanks to yesterday’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo, a victory achieved with just 30 per cent possession at San Siro.

However, Conte hit back on Instagram, posting a video of Romelu Lukaku’s opening goal.

It had a simple message: ‘4-2-4’

The video shows that Milan Skriniar moves up down the right from the original three-man defence, Christian Eriksen stays in the centre and the two wing-backs sprint forward with the two strikers.

