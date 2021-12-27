Football

Antonio Conte refuses to rule out Serie A return

December 27, 2021
Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is happy with Inter’s results this season and refuses to rule out a return to Serie A- ‘I could overturn the predictions again.’

Conte left Inter in the summer after winning the Serie A title in 2020-21. It was the first Scudetto in 11 years for the Nerazzurri.

Conte, a former Juventus midfielder and coach, ended the Old Lady’s domestic domination. The Bianconeri failed to win their tenth Serie A title in a row, finishing the last season under Andrea Pirlo in fourth.

Simone Inzaghi replaced Conte at Inter and the Nerazzurri have adapted to their new life quite quickly.

The Serie A giants have been crowned Winter Champions after finishing the Girone d’Andata on top of the table with a four-point lead over city rivals Milan.

Conte still follows Inter and refuses to rule out a return to Serie A in the future.

“I am happy with Inter’s consistency because they are continuing what we’ve done in the best way,” he told Sky Sport Italia after Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“I can only compliment them, I think they have the basis to stay up there for a long time.

“Perhaps, one day, I could return to overturn the predictions again.”

Conte signed an 18-month deal in North London and is still unbeaten in his first six Premier League games in charge of Spurs.

