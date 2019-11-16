<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter manager Antonio Conte is now getting security surveillance around him after Police confirmed that the former Chelsea gaffer received a threat to his life by an unknown person with an anonymous envelope containing a bullet.

Popular Italian sports newspaper, La Gazzetta dello Sport, first reported the news on Friday , then the sister publication Corriere della Sera on Saturday provided more details and update about Conte’s security threat at Inter Milan.

“There is talk of vigilance, the lowest level of protection for a public personality [Conte], and was established after examining the entity of the threat,” Corriere della Sera stated.

“The former coach of Juventus and the National team, who had been at the helm of the Nerazzurri team since last summer, received an anonymous letter a few days ago containing a series of threats and a bullet.

” It was the same coach who called the police and signed a complaint against unknown persons, depositing the envelope he had received. The company has been warned by the technician and is closely following the whole affair.

“The “mild” level of vigilance has been parameterized precisely in the first analysis that the experts in the police force have done on that written and on that bullet. The material will be subjected to all the scientific analyzes and all possible investigations to try to give an identity to the “anonymous”, but for the moment it seems nothing other than the action of a mythomaniac who concentrated his own obsession about a very popular public figure.

“The risk level is therefore considered to be very low, but it was decided in any case to provide for that additional level of supervision, mostly for precautionary purposes.”

Corriere della Sera added: “Very few details on the content of the threats leak from the investigation, but as far as the Corriere has managed to ascertain, there would be no element in the text addressed to Antonio Conte, which could link the matrix of those intimidations to some environment of criminal importance or to some fringe extreme of organized cheering, also because Inter is doing a very high level championship and there is no tension between society, coach, players and the curve [among the ultra Inter groups] there is a complex phase of adjustment after the aggression to the Napoli fans in which an “ally” supporter of Varese died, but this is completely another story.”