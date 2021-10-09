Antonio Conte moves away from Newcastle’s big project

Antonio Conte is on the shortlist for Newcastle’s new manager, but, according to ‘The Sun’, he is not looking very favourably on the job. The English tabloid even reports that Conte has already rejected the club’s alleged advances to sign him. Fonseca, Gerrard and Lampard, alternatives.

Antonio Conte does not see himself at Newcastle. At least, not at the moment. The Italian, whose last job was in charge of the Inter Milan side that knocked Juventus off the Serie A throne, was on the Magpies’ shortlist for the progress his new Arabian ownership is making, but, according to ‘The Sun’, he is not interested.

The English tabloid even ventures to conclude that the coach has already rejected the advances made by the Black and Whites’ board to contact him. This first step is important for the club’s bosses to know what are the preferences of the tactician in charge of assembling several pieces of high quality that could arrive in the next transfer windows.

The reasons for the coach’s refusal to make this move are not known at this stage. Perhaps he has in mind to join a team that is already established in the world elite and in which he does not have to take on such an important role in the sporting planning. In any case, this is just guesswork.

Antonio Conte’s refusal shifts the focus of the Newcastle board to the alternatives it is considering for its bench. The names on the table, as indicated by the ‘Mirror’, are Paulo Fonseca, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard. Everything seems to indicate that the priority is to get an internationally renowned professional.