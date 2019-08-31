<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Antonio Conte insisted Saturday aggrieved Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has been treated correctly by the Serie A giants with new Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez set to make his debut against Cagliari.

Icardi has started legal action against Inter, demanding to return to full training and 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in compensation.

“Icardi? Everything was done as correctly as possible,” said Conte, who replaced Luciano Spalletti as boss ahead of the new season.

“There are no disturbances in the changing room, we’ve been talking about this affair for eight months and I don’t want to get into it.

“We have to be focused on this season, but instead I see that others remain the protagonists rather than those who are playing.”

The Argentinian — who was stripped of the captaincy last season amid a long contract dispute — has been told he is no longer part of the club’s plans under new coach Conte.

The 26-year-old has continued to train with the first team but is not allowed to take part in full tactical sessions.

Icardi was the joint top-scorer in the 2017-18 Serie A campaign with 29 goals, but managed just 11 last term having spent 53 days on the sidelines after being replaced as skipper by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Inter Milan endured a topsy-turvy Serie A campaign last season, only securing fourth place and Champions League qualification on the final day.

Spalletti left his role in May, with former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea boss Conte taking over and remodelling the team.

Inter beat Lecce 4-0 in their season opener and head to Cagliari on Sunday, with new Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez set to make his first appearance.

Conte said Sanchez was determined to impress after two difficult seasons in the Premier League side.

“He’s a really good forward, both in terms of his finishing and the assists he provides,” said Conte.

“He’s an important player, I’m sure he’ll integrate well into the team and his numbers speak for themselves.

“He is really enthusiastic and wants to do well here.”