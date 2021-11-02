Antonio Conte to lead Spurs training with ‘total agreement’ reached

Antonio Conte is set to lead Tottenham training this afternoon ahead of his first game as the club’s new head coach.

According to the Athletic, the Italian has now reached a “total agreement” to join Spurs on an initial 18-month contract.

The report also claims Conte will put pen to paper on Tuesday lunchtime.

The 52-year-old quit Inter after leading them to the Serie A title last season and previously spent two years in England with Chelsea, winning the Premier League in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018.

Conte is expected to be in the dugout on Thursday when Spurs host Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League.