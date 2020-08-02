



Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte was snappy after ending the season with victory over Atalanta.

Conte feels his players deserved better press.

He said, “It has been a tough year on a personal level, very tough. I don’t think the players saw their work recognised, I don’t think I saw my work recognised and we all received very little protection from the club.

“We have to grow and improve in all areas, including off the field, and a big club should protect its players more. We’ll discuss it all at the end of the season, I have to meet the President and he’s in China right now.





“It was very, very intense this year, difficult, and the lads did well to isolate ourselves and create unity within us, despite the difficulties. I don’t like people who get on the bandwagon and I saw a lot of that with Inter this year.

“We had to eat dung for months and got zero protection. My problem is that I have a vision, I see the path we have to take and I know what we need to do. I saw the other day an interview that Luciano Spalletti gave at Inter in 2017. We’re now in 2020 and nothing has changed.

“I can be a lightning rod for the first year, but if you don’t learn and keep making the same mistakes, then that’s just crazy. I want to be absolutely clear that I am not talking about the transfer market or the players. I want that to be very clear.”