Antonio Conte wants Inter player who won Serie A

According to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, Antonio Conte has also asked Tottenham for the signing of defender Alessandro Bastoni. He was a nailed-on starter for Conte in his Inter team which won the Serie A in 2020-21.

After having been strongly linked with managing Tottenham last summer, Conte, after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, did not hesitate in accepting Tottenham’s offer this Tuesday.

The Italian, who won Serie A with Inter Milan last season, begins a new era in the Premier League. As time goes by, we now know what Conte’s first transfer requests are.

The latest to be added is Bastoni, a footballer who won the Scudetto when Conte was there. He was Conte’s favourite in defence and so he has not hesitated in recommending him to Tottenham. That is what ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ says.

In the 2020-21 campaign, the defender made 41 appearances and gave four assists under Conte. The new Spurs boss wants transfer business done this January.