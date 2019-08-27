<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte believes the club have landed a bargain in Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international moved to the San Siro from Manchester United earlier this summer, the Italian giants agreeing a deal worth up to £73 million for the striker after he had fallen behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Lukaku opened his account for his new club on Monday night, the 26-year-old getting on the scoresheet on his debut as Inter began their Serie A campaign with a comfortable 4-0 win over Lecce.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits he has been pleased with Lukaku’s impact since his arrival, and believes the forward will easily justify his fee over the coming seasons, revealing that the initial €65 million (£59m) will be paid over the course of the next five years.

“I am very happy and satisfied. I like working with these guys who have always shown great willingness,” said Conte.

“Tonight, Lukaku showed why we tried so hard to sign him.

“Lukaku has come into the Inter world in the best possible way, with great humility.

“He is a gentle giant, a giant with a smile. He’s ready to work for the team.

“Let’s not forget Lukaku cost €65m to be paid over five years, so when people talk about big money spent, it wasn’t even that much.”