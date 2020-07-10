



Antonio Conte felt Inter ‘deserved to win’ but couldn’t fault his players after the 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona, despite knowing the Nerazzurri keep ‘dropping points in a stupid fashion’.

Inter were up 2-1 after having started the second half in a perfect manner, but Miguel Veloso equalised to keep one point in Verona.

Darko Lazovic stunned Inter after only two minutes and Verona kept the lead until half-time, before Antonio Candreva inspired the Beneamata’s comeback, scoring once and forcing an own goal by Federico Dimarco in the second half.

Conte was happy to see his team respond with ‘determination’ and praised Verona for keeping the intensity during the game.

“In terms of effort, hunger, determination, I have no complaints. Let’s not forget, we played against a Verona side that keeps a high tempo and makes that its greatest strength. I think tonight Inter replied blow for blow,” the coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“There is the usual regret, that we conceded a goal five minutes from time on a throw-in. These are situations that are disappointing because you drop points along the way and they add up. We deserved to win the game.”

The Nerazzurri have dropped an incredible 20 points from leading situations in Serie A this season.

“We’re doing important work and I focus on that. I think you can see the results of the work we’re doing. The fact we lost 20 points should push us to reflect and continue improving.

“We’re well aware that we dropped points in a stupid fashion throughout the season, otherwise we’d be talking about a very different campaign.”

Lukaku was replaced by Lautaro Martinez in the 77th minute and Conte admitted he took him off because of a problem.

“He had a problem in his back and also the adductor, we hope it’s nothing serious and just a knock.”





Conte was asked why Inter are so incredibly inconsistent within a single match?

“It’s difficult to explain. We have to be better at dealing with certain situations. I also think experience can build up in Serie A, with Inter, and bring improvements as time goes on. At the moment, we end up struggling too easily.

“Verona barely had a shot on goal in the second half, we conceded through a throw-in and ball across to a player on the edge of the box.

“I don’t want to say too much, as people love to claim I always criticise, criticise, criticise. I don’t, I just want to help everyone improve and move forward.

“The media love to tear me to shreds, that’s how they have fun. I’ll make my considerations at the end of the season, so will the club and the players. If I have something to say, I’ll say it to the club.

“We all want to win, but it’s about understanding how close or far away we are from winning. Some see it one way, some in another.”

Christian Eriksen struggled to get into the side in his first months at San Siro, but has played regularly since the resumption. In Verona, he was back on the bench, but Conte claims it’s not really a tactical issue.

“If you look at the numbers, Inter have more possession and have scored more goals than any other side since the lockdown ended. So it’s about how you look at it. We improved our domination of the match and of territory, but the result is what ultimately counts and we threw away three points with Bologna, two against Verona.

“The lads are giving their all, we have strengths, but also some weaknesses.

“As for Eriksen, he has played regularly since the restart, he is growing and I am trying to put him in a context that suits him. Borja Valero did very well again tonight, so we have to rotate the squad and keep everyone in good shape.”