



Inter head coach Antonio Conte claimed he and his squad received “little protection” from the club amid criticism as he hit out at the Nerazzurri.

Conte’s Inter ended the 2019-20 Serie A season runners-up, just a point behind champions Juventus, following Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Atalanta.

Danilo D’Ambrosio and Ashley Young scored first-half goals as Inter collected 82 points from 38 matches, equalling the total of the 2009-10 treble-winning team under Jose Mourinho.

However, Conte – in his first season at San Siro – vented his frustration post-match, having previously insisted he would not hesitate to leave Inter if they were not happy.

“We must give merit to these lads, 82 points is a lot, it’s a lot and it shows that we worked well,” Italian boss Conte told reporters.

“It’s displeasing though that I saw Inter being attacked in a bad way, gratuitous attacks against the players and against me; I didn’t like that, also because I saw little protection from the club.

“That said, we became even more solid and stronger, and today we enjoy this, me and the players, with all due respect for all the others, but we enjoy this, us working at Appiano, at Pinetina, these 82 points.





“Even though I repeat, they mean nothing, because as I said, those who win write history. This is a good result though, because we’re coming from many years where the points [gap] were a lot.”

While the Serie A season has concluded, Inter’s attention turns to their Europa League last-16 clash with Getafe on August 5.

Instead of a two-legged tie, Inter and LaLiga outfit Getafe will meet in a single knockout match amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Conte added: “It will be a battle against Getafe. They are a tough team, they defend in 10 below the ball line, they throw the ball forward as soon as they can, with the two forwards they engage in certain fights… just look for reference at Real Madrid-Getafe or Barcelona-Getafe to understand the difficulties faced by such teams.

“And we’re talking about top teams – in order to beat Getafe. Results like 1-0, meagre results; it will be a battle, but at the same time I can count on great players and above all great men, therefore I am calm in light of that. I say, to our supporters, we will do whatever we can, as we did this season, we will give everything.

“I don’t know whether this will bring us to the quarter finals, to the semi-final, to the final, or to raising the cup; that I can’t say, but what we will do is surely fight tooth and nail.”