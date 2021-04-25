Inter coach, Antonio Conte, has said he’d like to stay at Inter and is aware his ‘surname brings responsibility.’

The Italian tactician said Inter have 95 per cent of chances to win the Scudetto after their 1-0 win over Hellas Verona.

After his interview with DAZN, he spoke to Sky Sport, giving an update about his future.

“I am a person who focuses on the present. Until there is something in hand, I cannot talk about it. That would be stupid and presumptuous of me,” he had claimed in his pre-match press conference on Saturday.





“I was clear, we must remain focus on the present, we’ll have time to talk about the next season and the Champions League,” he insisted after Inter-Verona.

Will the Suning project be crucial to understand his future at the club?

“If you ask the same thing to our director, they will tell you the same thing. I am not a warmonger. I’d like to stay at Inter, but we need to understand what will happen and what we will be able to do.

“I know my surname is heavy and brings responsibility. It’s not easy to start from scratch. I work every day, and I hope I can continue to do so for a long time.”