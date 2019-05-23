<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Antonio Conte has reportedly identified Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku as his first-choice target as Inter manager.

Conte is expected to take over at San Siro next month with Luciano Spalletti enduring another disappointing campaign.

According to Times Sport, the 49-year-old was left ‘furious’ after Chelsea signed Álvaro Morata instead of Lukaku in 2017, and is a big admirer of the Belgian.

Lukaku has made no secret of his desire to play in Italy and even said it would be a ‘dream’ of his in April.

The United striker found himself marginalised under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, making just 22 Premier League starts all season.

Conte’s desire to sign Lukaku will also cloud Mauro Icardi’s future with more uncertainty – despite insisting he will stay.