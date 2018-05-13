Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he “wasn’t able to convey that determination” for success to his players after a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday ensured they would not play in the Champions League next season.

Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Brighton ensure Chelsea would have missed out on a top-four finish regardless of their own result, as the Blues ended up five points back in fifth place.

“We deserved to lose because our start wasn’t good and we suffered by losing every ball,” Conte told the BBC. “Newcastle were more determined than us.

“We didn’t lose our Champions League place today, we had chances in the last two games, but to finish the season this way is not good for anyone connected to the club.

“When you are at the end of the season, this performance can happen, but the first person to answer for this must be the coach. I wasn’t able to convey that determination to my players.”

Regardless of his future as Chelsea boss, Conte still has one game left in charge this season in next weekend’s FA Cup final against Manchester United.

“We have six days to prepare for the final of the FA Cup and we have to change,” he said.

And Conte, who is widely reported expected to depart for a different job this summer, refused to discuss if that could be his last with Chelsea.

He said only: “I have a contract and I am committed to this club.”