Antonio Conte has thanked Chelsea for providing him with the platform to enjoy two unforgettable seasons in the English Premier League.

Conte, 48, was sacked last week Friday , 55 days after guiding the Blues to beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup final.

He also won the Premier League title during his time at the Stamford Bridge with Chelsea doing so with a record number of wins in a season.

In a statement released via the League Managers Association, the Italian hinted at a breakdown in communication with Chelsea’s hierarchy by thanking the players and his staff, but failing to mention anyone from the board.

“I would like to thank all of my friends at Chelsea Football Club for their hard work and support over the past two seasons which enabled us to win the Premier League and FA Cup together,” the statement read.

“It was fantastic for me to be able to share my emotions, passion and enthusiasm throughout two unforgettable seasons with these amazing Chelsea supporters, who will always stay in my heart.

“I hope Chelsea will continue to be successful and I wish everyone well for next season. I have made many memories during my time with Chelsea, which I will take with me into my next challenge.”

Former Napoli boss, Maurizio Sarri, has replaced Conte at Chelsea. He becomes their ninth full-time manager since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2013.