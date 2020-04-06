<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan wants two Chelsea defenders at Sansiro, as the Serie A team is keen on signing the Blues left-back duo Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso.

The report in Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter boss Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen his squad when the window opens and president Steven Zhang is willing to fund four major transfers to the tune of €130m.

Conte is willing to reunite with Alonso after working the Spanish defender at Chelsea and the former Juventus boss is willing to add Palmieri to his team as well.





Alonso and Palmieri have performed below what manager Frank Lampard demanded and the former English midfielder is set to cash in on the two players.

Alonso, 29, has made 20 appearances this season, while 25-year-old Emerson has played in 18 games.

Conte wants Palmieri because of his age and he can also add flexibility to the team, the two defenders have an edge for Inter Milan because both defenders have previously played in the Serie A before making a move to Premier League.