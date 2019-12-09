<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants the Blues defender Marcos Alonso at Inter Milan as he is keen on adding depth to his squad.

Alonso has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard with Emerson and Recee James preferred ahead of the Spanish.

The former Real Madrid defender only played seven games this season and according to report in Calciomercato he could leave Chelsea in January and Inter Milan is willing to sign him.

Alonso played under Conte and the Italian manager viewed the defender as an important player during his time at Chelsea, Alonso was an integral part of the Chelsea winning team under Conte.

If Alonso leaves, Chelsea will go all out to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.