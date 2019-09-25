<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Antonio Conte says Alexis Sanchez is not ready to start for Inter Milan since joining on loan from Manchester United in the summer.

The Chile forward ended a miserable 18-month spell at Old Trafford when he completed a season-long loan move to the San Siro at the end of August.

Inter have played four matches since Sanchez’s arrival but the 30-year-old has only made one substitute appearance in a 1-0 victory at home to Udinese earlier this month.

However, Conte insists there is no need to rush Sanchez into Inter’s starting eleven, with the side currently top of Serie A having won all of their matches so far.

“For him it is worth the words I give for everyone else,” Conte said ahead of Inter’s match against Lazio on Wednesday night.

“When I see ready players, they will be inserted [into the starting line-up]. I have to work in the interest of Inter, not of individuals.”

Despite Sanchez’s lack of action, Conte went on to claim that he is happy with his squad, including some of his new additions.

“Of [Romelu] Lukaku, I have said far and wide what I think, it seems to me superfluous to repeat it again,” the former Chelsea boss added.

“For the midfielders, on the other hand, I am happy. Beyond those who score, the more arrows we have available to our bow, the better.

“But even in the past, this is a department that has always played a fairly important and decisive role in my teams.

“When you start a new project, the hope is that it is long and lasting. The more you stay in a club, the more it means that your ideas are being assimilated.”