Antonio Cassano: Victor Osimhen is a wonderful striker

Italian football bad boy Antonio Cassano has joined the long list of football icons who have been left bewildered by the sheer brilliance of Victor Osimhen this season.

Osimhen has put behind him an up-and-down debut season and a horrible start to this campaign to post impressive goalscoring stats for club and country.

The former Lille lad has scored twice in his last three World Cup qualifying games for the Super Eagles and hit the target eight times in nine Europa League and Serie A matches for Napoli.

The 22-year-old’s latest strike arrived at the weekend in the Italian Serie A when he leapt 2.52m to nod an 81st-minute winner for Napoli against Torino.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a similar goal for Juventus against Sampdoria to much applause.

And former Real Madrid striker Cassano has compared Osimhen’s strike with Ronaldo’s while stressing that the Nigerian star reminded him of two-time African footballer of the Year, Didier Drogba.

“The goal he scored against Torino was incredible,” Cassano told BoboTv as per TuttoNapoli.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo did it, everyone praised him and put in how many meters and centimetres he jumped.”

“On Sunday, Osimhen scored a header that reminded me of Drogba. He scored a sensational goal, jumped over the crossbar and scored a crazy goal.”

Osimhen would be pleased to be compared with the Ivorian legend the youngster holds as one of his role models while growing up.

Drogba is not only the all-time top scorer for the Ivory Coast national team, but he is also Chelsea’s most prolific foreign player and the Blues’ fourth highest goal scorer of all time.