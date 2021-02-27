



Antonio Cassano believes former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has flopped at Juventus.

The Portuguese star joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2018 in a €120m deal.

“He has another year left in his contract, Juventus signed him to win the Champions League, but they have had worst results since he arrived. They would have won Serie A titles also without him. It was the wrong project.

“For 120 years, winning was the only thing that mattered at Juventus. It is still an obligation, but they tried to change their skin with Sarri and Andrea [Pirlo].

“Ronaldo has nothing to do with Pirlo’s ideas. He will carry on scoring because he can do it even sitting. He cuts inside from the left and can destroy the goal and his headers are unique.





“Andrea wants to build the action from the back, he wants to press high on the pitch. Ronaldo can decide games, but he doesn’t participate much. I think he did badly in these years unless they manage to win the Champions League.”

“Inter are in the race for the Scudetto only. They’ve been eliminated from Europe and the Coppa Italia. If they don’t win the title it’s a failure. However, I go crazy for Atalanta and I like Roma, Fonseca is an excellent coach.

“Why should he be replaced? At the beginning of the season, we though fourth place would have been a masterpiece. Today he is in front of Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli. Everyone wants to change. Arsenal haven’t won anything for 12 years, but they kept Wenger even when the press destroyed him.”