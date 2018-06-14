Antoine Griezmann is set to announce if he will stay at Atletico Madrid or join Barcelona on Thursday in a Spanish TV special called “The Decision.”

Griezmann said he will let everyone know ahead of France’s World Cup opener on Saturday against Australia whether he will accept a new contract offer from Atletico or push through a €100 million move to the Camp Nou ahead of next season.

But a video filmed by Griezmann at his home in Madrid, posted on Twitter by Movistar, teased the 27-year-old’s decision.

“You’re fed up with all the talk — am I going, am I staying, how much they will pay me, how much they won’t pay me,” Griezmann says in the trailer. “But the truth is what I am going to say now…”

The clip then fades to black.

"Estaréis hartitos por los comentarios que dicen si me voy, si me quedo, cuánto me dan… Pero la verdad es la que voy a decir ahora". #LaDecisión de @antogriezmann, hoy a las 21.15h SÓLO en @cero. pic.twitter.com/lZOb47itC6 — Movistar+ (@MovistarPlus) June 14, 2018

The broadcast of “The Decision” — a reference to ESPN’s 2010 live show of the same name in which NBA star LeBron James revealed he would be joining the Miami Heat — will be shown at 9:15 p.m. Spanish time.

Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique responded with a tweet soon afterward, joking that he would be eating some popcorn while he watched the show.

Griezmann, Atletico’s top scorer for the last three seasons, said at a news conference on Tuesday that the decision was made but he was not yet ready to go public, though France Football reported he will sign a new contract in Russia at some point on Thursday.

Several outlets reported that two versions of the video have been filmed, one with Griezmann announcing he will stay at Atletico and the other announcing a move to Barca.

Earlier this week, Atletico announced a deal in principle to sign Griezmann’s France international teammate Thomas Lemar from Monaco for a reported €60 million transfer fee as part of an effort to persuade him to remain at the club.

Meanwhile, Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez, linked recently with Real Madrid and Manchester United, has signed a contract tying him to the club through 2022-23.

“I’m so happy. I really appreciate the club’s confidence in me,” Gimenez said in a statement. “Since I arrived at the club, we have grown so much, we have won important titles, we have consolidated [among] the great teams in Europe, we have a brand-new stadium and it is an honour that they bet on me and to be able to keep contributing to the growth of this great project.”