Antoine Griezmann will wear ex-Super Eagles winger Emmanuel Amunike former Barcelona jersey number revealed ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 27-year-old France international moves to Nou Camp on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid worth £107 million with that includes a staggering buy-out clause of £717million.

Griezmann who scored 133 goals in 257 appearances for Los Colchoneros having joined them from Real Sociedad in 2014, met his new teammates on Sunday and will wear the number 17 shirt at his new club.

However, since the introduction of fixed shirt numbers in the 1995-96 season the total of 13 players have used the number at the club Emmanuel Amunike, Albert Celades, Wiston Bogarde, Petit, Philippe Christanval, Gaizka Mendieta, Van Bommel, Giovani dos Santos, Pedro, Alex Song, Munir El Haddadi, Paco Alcácer and Jeison Murillo who was on loan from Valencia last season.

Griezmann will become the third French player to take on the number after Petit (2001/01) and Christanval (2001/02).