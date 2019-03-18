



Antoine Griezmann is seeking a transfer away from Atletico Madrid just one year after signing a lucrative contract extension with the Spanish club, according to reports by ESPN.

Griezmann announced his decision through a documentary in June last year called ‘La Decision’, a reference to LeBron James’ televised announcement in 2010 where he announced he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

The program was produced by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique’s company, and Griezmann was choosing between staying in Madrid or moving to Pique’s club, who had been chasing the France World Cup winner’s signature for several years.

Members of the Barcelona set-up did not like the theatric nature of La Decision, and many had not been told of his decision until the program aired in mid-June.

With Griezmann now reportedly wanting to leave Atletico, ESPN have reported Barcelona are no longer interested in his services and instead want a younger replacement for the 32-year-old Luis Suarez.

Griezmann is apparently so unhappy he is willing to take a pay cut from his €24 million salary to leave the Wanda Metripolitano, but there is still a €120 million release clause in his contract that Atletico would demand any suitor pay.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with Griezmann in the past, but the progression of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford would suggest they no longer require the Frenchman.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with Griezmann in the past.