Antoine Griezmann’s double put Atletico Madrid on their way in a 3-0 win against Marseille in the Europa League final in Lyon, France, on Wednesday night.

Griezmann, who has been linked with a move away from Atleti this summer, scored either side of half-time to stake his team to a 2-0 lead over the Ligue 1 side before the 50-minute mark.

The France striker has accounted for nine of his team’s European goals this season, two more than his next two teammates combined.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone was confined to the stands after being handed a four-match ban for his antics on the sidelines during their semifinal first leg against Arsenal.

The match started at a frenetic pace — Marseille supporters in full voice throughout the opening 20 minutes — with Valere Germain blazing a good sixth-minute effort over the bar before Bouna Sarr lashed a low line drive just wide of the far post.

But it was Atleti that struck first, Griezmann coolly slotting home from close range after the Marseille defence had turned the ball over in their own third.

Things got worse for Marseille just after the half-hour mark when Dimitri Payet had to be substituted after picking up an apparent muscle injury and left the field in tears.

And Griezmann effectively killed off the match with another classy strike at the start of the second half, dinking the ball into the back of the net over goalkeeper Steve Mandanda after Koke had sprung him in the Marseille area.

Atleti captain Gabi did the honours on his team’s third — finishing off a counter-attack with a daisy-cutter to the far post that left Mandanda no chance — before club-legend Fernando Torres came on for a short cameo in his last appearance in a Rojiblanco shirt.

Despite the loss, Marseille can still make it into next season’s Champions League via the French league if they beat Amiens and third-placed Lyon lose to Nice.

Atleti had already qualified for the UCL after securing second place in La Liga behind title-winners Barcelona.