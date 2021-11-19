Antoine Griezmann available to play against AC Milan

According to ‘Marca’, UEFA have decided to halve Antoine Griezmann’s ban for his red card against Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano. He will now serve a one-game ban instead of two. The Frenchman will be able to play against AC Milan on matchday five of the Champions League group stage.

On matchday three of the Champions League, in a game against Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano, Antoine Griezmann got sent off for an accidental high boot on Roberto Firmino which definitely looked worse than it actually was.

It was something which was protested a lot by the players and he missed the game at Anfield. There was added controversy as UEFA banned him for two games, one more than the standard punishment of one so the Frenchman was set to miss the game with AC Milan.

This decision went down badly with Atletico Madrid, who decided to appeal to UEFA so that they could remove the extra match suspension. It looks like the appeal has been successful and so Griezmann will be eligible to play against the seven-time European champions.

According to ‘Marca’, Atletico have been successful and the French international will be available for the fifth matchday.

Griezmann, shortly after ‘Marca’ published the story, tweeted heart emojis on Twitter. This would suggest that the club have told him about the good news.

🕺🏼🕺🏼😍😍 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) November 19, 2021