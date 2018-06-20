Antoine Griezmann has signed a new five-year contract at Atletico Madrid. His new deal ends any hope of Premier League clubs landing the Frenchman’s signature this summer.

Griezmann’s signature comes on the back of countless rumours of the forward leaving for Barcelona. It was also believed Manchester United were interested in signing the Frenchman and at one point, the Red Devils were closer to Griezmann’s signature than the Catalans.

Griezmann has been excited by the project Atletico and manager Diego Simeone have been building since 2011. Under Simeone, Atletico have won a La Liga title, Copa del Rey, two Europa League trophies and a UEFA Super Cup.

Atletico have also dented Premier League teams’ hopes of signing Monaco winger Thomas Lemar. The winger will join Atletico for next term. Currently, Monaco and Atletico have an agreement that will be finalised following the World Cup.